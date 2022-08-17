Bob Sapp shares a light moment with Chavit Singson. Photo courtesy of Singson

MANILA -- An intriguing match is apparently awaiting retired boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao.

Businessman Luis "Chavit" Singson is presenting a colossus of an opponent for Pacquiao in MMA pioneer Bob "The Beast" Sapp.

Sapp, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs over 300 pounds, met with Singson at the EDSA Shangri-La to discuss the potential bout.

"Manny accept this fight. I'll treat you like a mosquito," said the American.

Sapp is a former American football player who made his way to kickboxing and MMA in the 2000s. He banks on his brute strength but was seldom successful against elite opposition like Mirko Cro Cop, Ray Sefo, and Peter Aerts.

Sapp holds a kickboxing record of 12-19. He MMA record, meanwhile stands at 12-20. He is well known in Japan.

"I'm definitely ready to fight. I'm in shape too, 'cause Manny, I understand, he's buzzing around," he said.

"He may have a shot at me just like keeping a gun right here and shoot at me. But I'm a tank, it's just going to bounce off."

Singson, a longtime supporter of Pacquiao before they had a falling out, said Sapp fight is a perfect opportunity for the Filipino champion's boxing comeback.

He said he will persuade Pacquiao, who last fought as a welterweight, to accept the match.

"Possible na matuloy, siya mag-accept mismo," said Singson, who claimed that it could turn out to be a lucrative match. "Dito lang kikita ng malaki si Manny kasi matanda na rin ito. Papagurin niya ito!"

Sapp is already 48.

However, Pacquiao is already slated for an exhibition match against Korean martial artist DK Yoo in December.

The last time Pacquiao fought was after he lost to Yordenis Ugas in September 2021. He later ran for president but lost, too.

