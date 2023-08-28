FIBA: Don't count out Gilas just yet, says SBP exec

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Director Sonny Barrios speaks at a media conference in Mandaluyong City on August 25, 2022, on occasion of the one year countdown for the FIBA World Cup 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Monday called on Filipinos to rally behind Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

This, as Gilas is in a must-win situation heading into their final Group A game on Tuesday night against Italy at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

"'Yung term na unity sa politika, i-apply po natin sa basketball," SBP executive director Sonny Barrios said on TeleRadyo. "Hindi po ito ang panahon na naka-dalawang talo tayo, para iwanan natin ang ating sariling national team. Hindi po ito ang panahon."

"Ito pa nga ho ang panahon na kailangan din nila ng ating suporta. Paramdam natin sa kanila 'yung ating malasakit at dasal, na kahit papaano, magtagumpay sila. Kasi they are really trying their best," he added.

The national team just fell short against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, 87-81, in their tournament opener in front of over 38,000 fans at the Philippine Arena last Friday.

And on Sunday night, they squandered a double-digit lead and wound up losing to Angola, 80-70, at the Big Dome. It was a costly defeat that dented not just their chances of progressing past the group stage, but also of qualifying to the Paris Olympics as the best Asian team in the World Cup.

Yet even with the loss to Angola, the Philippines can still advance to the second round of the tournament. Unfortunately for Gilas, their destiny is not entirely within their control: they have to defeat Italy by at least 13 points on Tuesday, while also hoping that the Dominican Republic defeats Angola in their own game.

A win by Italy will send them through to the next round.

"You can never tell how we will fare," Barrios stressed, as he urged Filipino fans not to give up on the national team.

"Japan had an upset win [over Finland], Dominican Republic had an upset win [over Italy]," he pointed out. "Baka sakaling tayo, maka-upset din, hindi natin masabi."

"So 'yung kasabihan sa basketball na bilog ang bola, hindi natin masabi. Kaunting swerte, maraming dasal, sangkatutak na dasal, baka sakaling makuha," he also said.

Meanwhile, Barrios said there have been no complaints about the Philippines' hosting of the World Cup so far.

"We are happy to report na wala po kaming nakukuha from FIBA, the international federation, kung 'di puro papuri sa ating paghahanda at pag-organisa nitong World Cup na pong ito. We can all be proud on that count," he said.

The Philippines is co-hosting the World Cup with Japan and Indonesia, with the final phase of the tournament to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

