FIBA: Gilas Pilipinas falters vs Dominican Republic

Gilas Pilipinas fighting it out against Dominican Republic in their 2023 FIBA World Cup match at the Philippine Arena. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

BULACAN (UPDATED) - Gilas Pilipinas got close but still fell short against the higher-ranked Dominican Republic, 87-81, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup before over 38,000 spectators at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue on Friday night.

The nationals put up a huge fight against Dominican Republic in the first three quarters before losing their biggest star Jordan Clarkson to fouls, thereby dooming their chances against the visitors.

Dominican Republic was just up 79-76 with only three minutes left when Clarkson made an early exit from the game after incurring two successive fouls.



"Unfortunately, the disqualification of Jordan was a big blow to us," said Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

After initially leading the game, Gilas found itself playing catch up with the world's 23rd-ranked Dominicans. An and-1 play by NBA star Karl Anthony-Towns had the visitors up 17-11, but the Filipinos managed to get closer, 22-18, thanks to Jordan Clarkson and Scottie Thompson.

Kiefer Ravena and Clarkson orchestrated an 8-0 run that gave Gilas a 31-29 upper hand. The Dominicans would sometimes reclaim the lead, but the Filipinos kept fighting back. A two-handed jam by Abando tied the count, 42-all, right before Clarkson missed a halfcourt heave at the end of the second period.

The Filipinos continued their splendid play in the third period, leading the Dominicans, 60-57. Towns and Jean Montero then untangled themselves from Gilas' defense to push the Dominicans ahead, 66-64, going to the final period.

Things got complicated for Gilas in the fourth quarter when the Filipinos started to commit errors. With Clarkson out, Gilas fell behind 81-76, leaving Fajardo and AJ Edu to keep the Pinoys in the fight.

But the Pinoys failed to pull through as Towns continued to attack the basket, secure fouls and score int he process.

"I might get fined (if I talk about Clarkson fouling out)... but it's pretty obvious to everyone here, we all know basketball and we understand it," said Reyes.

Towns finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Victor Liz scored 18 markers for Dominican Republic. Andres Feliz had 12 points.

Clarkson had 28 markers before fouling out, Fajardo had 16 markers and seven rebounds. Dwight Ramos was the only other Gilas who scored in double figures with 13 points.

The nationals will get the chance to rebound on Sunday night against Angola.

The Philippines, meanwhile, broke the FIBA record for most gate attendance in a World Cup game.

A total of 38,115 spectators witnessed the game on Friday night, surpassing previous 32,616 set during the 1994 FIBA World Cup finals between the US and Russia.

