Dominican Republic contains Italy in their FIBA World Cup clash at the Araneta Coliseum. Photo by Jonathan CEllona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Dominican Republic used a massive run in the third quarter to topple fancied Italy, 87-82, and gain the lead in Group A of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Andres Feliz and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns pieced together a 21-9 run in the third period that sent world No. 10 Italians reeling.

Italy used a balanced attack against the Dominicans, getting a 12-6 headway on Achille Polonara's lead.

But the 23rd-ranked Dominican Republic found its footing and got closer via a 1-point margin at the end of the half, 39-38.

Towns and Feliz picked up the pace at the onset of the second half, taking advantage of the Italians' scoring woes to seize a 62-48 lead.

The Italians rallied to within 80-85 following treys by Marco Spissu and Giampaolo Ricci. But the Dominicans managed to hold on and escape with the win.

Towns scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Feliz drained seven treys to finish with 24 points himself. Jean Montero added 12 markers and helped Dominican Republic to improve to 2-0 for the Group A lead.

Spissu topscored for Italy with 17 points as Simone Fontecchio had 13. Giampaolo Rissi, meanwhile, tallied 12 as Italy fell to 1-1.

With the result, Gilas Pilipinas' chances of advancing out of the group remains alive, if they are able to take care of business in their own Group A game against Angola on Sunday night.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.