FIBA: Big 4th quarter pushes Japan past Finland

Keisei Tominaga of Japan celebrates after scoring against Finland. FIBA.

Japan claimed an impressive triumph over Finland on Sunday night, 98-88, at the Okinawa Arena for their first win in Group E of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

In front of a big home crowd, Japan erased a 10-point deficit by out-scoring Finland, 35-15, in the final quarter. The win kept alive their hopes of qualifying to the knockout round of the tournament.

It was also their first-ever win over a European team in the World Cup.

Joshua Hawkinson earned Player of the Game honors after tallying a massive 28-point, 19-rebound double-double.

But it was the tandem of Yuki Kawamura and Keisei Tominaga who sparked Japan's fourth quarter rally, as they found their rhythm from long distance to cut into Finland's 73-63 advantage.

Kawamura's and-1 midway through the fourth period gave Japan a 79-78 lead, and he added a triple in their next possession to make it a four-point game, 82-78.

Buoyed by the home crowd, Japan poured it on from there with Tominaga converting a layup for a 10-point spread, 96-86, with 40 seconds left.

Lauri Markkanen led Finland with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Mikael Jantunen had 13 points.

