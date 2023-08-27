Valorant: Evil Geniuses spoil Jinggg's swan song with Champions title

North American team Evil Geniuses took their maiden Valorant Champions title after toppling Southeast Asian squad Paper Rex, as its superstar Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie made his swan song.

EG took Split (13-10), Bind (13-5), and Lotus (13-10), while Paper Rex drew Ascent (13-11.)

Jinggg had a team-high 237 ACS (average combat score) according to Rib.gg, followed by Ilya "something" Petrov who had a 210 ACS.

"We finish 2nd in VCT champions 2023. Thank you everyone for the support I guess that’s it for me," Jinggg said on X (formerly Twitter).

Evil Geniuses are the second Valorant Champions title-holders from the Americas, after LOUD took the title in 2022. LOUD placed 3rd in this year's competition.

Paper Rex's coach confirmed in a Round Up Gamers report that Jinggg would sit out VCT's 2024 circuit. Jinggg, one of Paper Rex's integral cogs, will be doing mandatory military service, which is compulsory for all Singaporean males aged 18 and above.

Paper Rex is the lone Southeast Asian organization that competed in the tournament, held in Los Angeles, California from August 6 to 26.

The lone Pacific region team with Pinoys, Team Secret, bowed out to ZETA Division in what was supposed to be the team's last ride to the world stage in the last chance qualifiers Grand Finals held in Seoul.

Fanfare at the Valorant Champions tour

The event, held in Kia Theatre, was met with much fanfare, as X and Tesla owner Elon Musk and Ben Affleck were reported attendees.

Yo @BenAffleck is here now can’t believe it Batman !!! pic.twitter.com/HfIb0UIipG — FaZe babybay (@KING_BABYBAY) August 26, 2023

Musk was reportedly booed in the broadcast, with the crowd clamoring for the return of Twitter. He has not commented on this, as of writing.

Meanwhile, Valorant also unveiled its new map, Sunset, said to be inspired by the streets of Los Angeles, ahead of the finals.