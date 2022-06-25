MANILA - Team Secret are going down the lower bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour-Asia-Pacific (APAC) Stage 2 Challengers as rivals Paper Rex of Singapore overwhelmed them with a 2-0 victory on Saturday evening.

A win could have meant securing a slot in the VCT Masters in Copenhagen, Denmark set for July.

It took two convincing wins in the Ascent Map and the Bind Map for Paper Rex to pull through. Aside from the Grand Finals and the Masters slot, Paper Rex secured enough circuit points to enter the VCT Champions - the biggest global Valorant tournament set to happen at the end of the year.

Team Secret had some fighting spirit to cap off the first half of the Ascent map at 5-7, but ultimately gassed out as the Singaporeans outgunned the Filipinos through a 2-6 second half, to get on the scoreboard.

Paper Rex trampled over the Filipino powerhouses in the second map, with Team Secret scoring just 2 points in the first half and firing blanks on the second half to sink down the lower bracket.

It was also the first time both squads faced each other since the VCT APAC Stage 3 Challengers Grand Finals last year, when the all-Filipino roster still played under Bren Esports.

Team Secret will face the winner in the match between Thailand's Xerxia and Indonesia's Onic G, which will also happen tonight.