Asia-Pacific's top Valorant squad Paper Rex believes that Philippine squads became extremely competitive this year, despite falling short in the recently-concluded APAC (Asia Pacific) Challengers.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, team manager Joshua Fok said Philippine squads seemed to have improved following Team Secret's appearance in Champions: Berlin, Valorant's pilot world championship tournament, last December

"The Philippine teams were extremely competitive this season as every team seemed to improve after the appearance of Team Secret in Champions," Fok said in an e-mail exchange ahead of their Masters: Reykjavík appearance.

At the time, Team Secret, which secured the Champions slot after Paper Rex fell out of playoff contention during Masters: Berlin, turned heads in the international Valorant scene by taking a point away from eventual world champions Team Gambit in the playoffs.

Team Secret failed to secure a slot in APAC Challengers after an early exit in the local leagues. The country's eventual representatives in APAC Challengers -- NAOS Esports and South Built Esports -- also got the early boot.

But Paper Rex said they would love to compete with Team Secret, if given the chance.

"We would still love to play against Team Secret as they had proved to be a strong contender last season and we are awaiting their comeback," Fok said.

To prepare for Masters: Reykjavík, the squad scrimmed against top European teams. As this is their first international offline tournament, Paper Rex also go on team walks and keep themselves hydrated to adapt to the change in environment in chilly Iceland.

With winning the APAC Challengers title and as one of the last four teams standing in Reykjavík, Fok said the Singaporean squad is in its "top form."

"We are well prepared and on top form at the moment, our fans can expect us to give our best and hopefully see us reach a high standing in this Masters."