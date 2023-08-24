MANILA -- Riot Games on Thursday unveiled plans for its professional scene in Valorant in 2024, which includes reveals of destinations for its international tournaments and changes in its tournament format.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2024 (VCT 2024) will kick off in the first quarter next year with the Masters in Madrid, Spain. This means there will be two Valorant Masters tournaments in 2024, aside from holding it in Shanghai in June next year.

Handout photo

“We’re extremely proud of what we accomplished this year, in particular how our teams stepped up to promote the sport and their players, and we’re eager to unlock more opportunities in 2024 to highlight the

best in the game,” Leo Faria, global head of Valorant Esports, said.

“We’re making changes to the season design and scope of our events for better progression, expanding our global footprint, and creating new ways for players and fans to experience Valorant," he added.

Teams from Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Americas and China will be participating in the International Leagues, which will adopt the same system as it did this year.

Pivotal changes include a player loan system, seemingly aimed at addressing the disconnect between country-wide teams and international tournaments.

Riot Games will also adopt a Championship Points system, which will be used to gauge which teams can compete across global events.

Team Secret remains the lone representative of the Philippines in the Pacific region, with some Filipinos competing with other teams.