MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is not stopping its search for potential naturalized players, even if Jordan Clarkson has committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Clarkson, the Filipino-American guard of the Utah Jazz, has been classified as a naturalized player by FIBA, despite repeated efforts by the Philippines to get him to play as a local.

According to SBP president Al Panlilio, Clarkson is fully committed to playing for the Philippines in next year's World Cup. The guard intends to arrive in town six weeks before the tournament in order to train with the national team.

"Jordan has committed six weeks before the World Cup that he'll make himself available. Hopefully, the pieces come together and we do form the best competitive team as a country," Panlilio told reporters on Thursday, at the sidelines of the event that marked the "One Year to Go" milestone before the World Cup.

But because Clarkson will not be available for every tournament, the SBP is still seeking ways to bolster the Gilas lineup.

Clarkson will play for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers but he will not suit up for the fifth and sixth windows in November and February, respectively. He is also unlikely to compete in non-FIBA events, such as the Southeast Asian Games.

"We're also looking at others, because Jordan will not be available for all windows," Panlilio said. "As you know, other countries have their own naturalized players and in fact, they get them naturalized easier."

"Tayo, it takes a bit of time. I'm asking for a list from the coaches, maybe two or three names, that we can work with Congress and Senate to naturalize and have a pool of options at least for the team," he added.

Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Kouame, who was naturalized last year, remains an option for the Philippines as well. Kouame suited up in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year, as well as the February window of the World Cup qualifiers.

However, a knee injury kept him from playing in July's qualifying window as well as in the FIBA Asia Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes reportedly wanted to naturalize NBA players Noah Vonleh and DJ Wilson, but the chances of getting the process done were dashed when they signed up with NBA teams.

