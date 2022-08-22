Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson watches Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Jordan Clarkson is fitting in well with Gilas Pilipinas even as he has to adjust to new teammates and a new system in a short amount of time, an official of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has assured.

Clarkson will play for the Philippines in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, where they will take on Lebanon on August 25 and Saudi Arabia on August 29.

It's his second time to suit up for Gilas, having previously played in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Back then, he teamed up with the likes of Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, and Gabe Norwood to power the Philippines to a fifth-place finish.

This time around, Clarkson will have an entirely new set of teammates, anchored by Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Kai Sotto.

Clarkson started practicing with the national team on Saturday, not even 24 hours after his arrival.

"As expected, 'yung tinatawag na learning curve niya sa mga plays ay napakabilis. Lahat ng mga katabi ko na nanood ng practice, iisa lang ang komentaryo nila -- iba talaga kilos ni Jordan," SBP executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios said, Monday.

"He's not just one cut above the rest, if I may say so without downplaying the ability of our players. Iba ang kilos ni Jordan. 'Yung quick step niya, 'yung ball-handling ability niya, and of course, his shooting, inside and out, is really admirable," he added.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Clarkson was the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year with the Utah Jazz. In the 2021-22 NBA season, he averaged 16.0 points per game while coming off the bench for Utah.

Although he plays at a different level than his teammates, Clarkson has been eager to interact with them and develop their chemistry, said Barrios.

"As far as Jordan is concerned, 'yung interaction niya sa kapwa, very comfortable," the SBP official said. "At the end of the practice, may palaro kami ng halfcourt shot, kung sino maka-shoot, parang larong buko. Sali rin siya doon, pati utility kasali doon sa larong 'yun, half court shot."

"So nagpa-participate din siya po doon, and as far as cohesion is concerned, magandang-maganda. Very promising at very nice to watch silang magkakasama," he added. "Of course, ang nakita ko mas mature looking na ngayon si Jordan than the last time we saw him in the Asian Games. Pero ano eh, iba talaga kilos niya eh. 'Yung NBA material, ibang-iba talaga."

Much will be expected of Clarkson when Gilas steps onto the court for the qualifiers. They are considered underdogs against Lebanon, who finished as runners-up in the recent FIBA Asia Cup.

A big crowd is expected when Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia next week, in what will be Clarkson's first time to play on Philippine soil.

"Easily, 20, 25 points per game itong mama na 'to. Sana naman," Barrios said of the Filipino-American guard.

Clarkson and the rest of the Philippine delegation will leave for Beirut shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

