FIBA: Malonzo, Newsome set for Gilas debuts against Lebanon

Meralco's Chris Newsome and NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo are set to make their Gilas Pilipinas debuts against Lebanon. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Roosevelt Adams wound up as the final cut for the Gilas Pilipinas team that will play Lebanon in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Beirut.

The Philippines' roster was confirmed on Thursday, with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Adelaide center Kai Sotto set to lead the group.

Also making the cut were NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo and Meralco's Chris Newsome, both of whom will be making their FIBA debuts for the Philippines. Newsome previously represented the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games' 3x3 event, winning the gold medal in 2019.

Completing the team are: Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Carl Tamayo, and Dwight Ramos.

"I think it's a good team. The only thing is, that team has not played together long enough. Hopefully, they're able to pick up, as they play these games, how to play together," Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said of the squad.

Gilas Pilipinas will play Lebanon at 2 a.m. on Friday at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut.

Lebanon is fielding a team that features the core of the squad that placed second in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, bannered by star forward Wael Arakji.

The two teams last met in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta in July, with Lebanon taking a 95-80 win against Gilas.

