All-UAAP semis set in Filoil Preseason Cup

Jerom Lastimosa and the Adamson Falcons will be up against the unbeaten NU Bulldogs in the semis of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup. File photo. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) and Adamson University collide while old rivals De La Salle University and Far Eastern University (FEU) face off in the semifinals of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It will be an all-UAAP cast, with the Bulldogs and the Soaring Falcons opening the hostilities at 3:00 p.m. The Green Archers and the Tamaraws battle at 5 p.m.

NU is unbeaten in nine games but will be hobbled entering the semis. Lead guard Steve Nash Enriquez has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Veteran John Lloyd Clemente missed their quarterfinal game against San Sebastian College with an illness.

"Kulang-kulang kami, pero ang gusto ko lang sa players ko kahit na maraming injury, kahit sino pwedeng mag-step up," said coach Jeff Napa after his side's 75-64 win over the Golden Stags.

The Bulldogs are seeking a third Filoil finals appearance, having won the preseason competition in 2012.

Adamson, meanwhile, is looking to reach its first championship series after making it to the semis for the fifth time.

"Slowly, the other guys are understanding 'yung need nila to perform kahit wala 'yung ibang players namin," said coach Nash Racela as his side hurdled Lyceum of the Philippines University, 83-71, without top gun Jerom Lastimosa.

In the other bracket, La Salle is also looking for its ninth finals appearance after winning the cup four times in the past. But coach Derick Pumaren wants the Green Archers to learn their lessons from their close 83-74 encounter against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

"We can't be complacent even though we're undefeated. We have to be prepared at all times," he said, challenging the likes of Kevin Quiambao, Michael Phillips, and Schonny Winston to show consistency in their games.

Standing in La Salle's way is FEU, which has won its last three games including a 72-63 upset of the undermanned University of the Philippines in the quarterfinals.

"Malaking confidence boost ito para sa mga bata lalo na't we're showing how we can perform against dun sa mga inaasahan nating contenders, " said coach Olsen Racela with L-Jay Gonzales and Bryan Sajonia leading the way for the Tamaraws.

NU edged Adamson, 63-57, in their Group A clash last August 5, while La Salle routed FEU, 65-49, to start their Group B campaigns way back on opening day last July 23.

RELATED VIDEO: