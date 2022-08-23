FilOil: La Salle holds off CSB to clinch semis spot

The De La Salle Green Archers advanced to the semifinals of the famed preseason tilt after holding off St. Benilde. Photo courtesy of FilOil EcoOil Sports



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University fended off a stubborn De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) side for an 83-74 victory in the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

Incoming rookie Kevin Quiambao had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Green Archers advanced to the semifinals of the preseason tilt at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was a hard-earned win for La Salle, who clung to a 74-70 lead with five minutes left and forced the Blazers into long-range attempts in the clutch.

Buckets by Evan Nelle and Quiambao in the final three minutes pushed La Salle's lead to eight points, 78-70, but Will Gozum kept CSB alive off two free throws for a 78-72 count with still 43 seconds to go.

It was Deschon Winston who drilled the dagger three-pointer with 20 seconds left, after Quiambao found him on the right corner with a crosscourt pass for his seventh assist of the game.

"I think I can say that we were not ready to play right away," said La Salle coach Derick Pumaren of his team. "But Kevin here gave us a big lift, he kept us in the game."

"Tulad ng sinabi ni coach, nag-step up lang ako dahil medyo off ang game namin from the start," said Quiambao.

Off a CSB timeout, Gozum nailed a hook shot but it was too late for the Blazers as two free throws by Nelle sealed the win for La Salle.

Michael Phillips was the only other player in double digits for La Salle, with 10 points on top of eight boards. Nelle was 1-of-6 from the field for four points, along with eight boards and seven assists.

Gozum torched La Salle for 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting and also grabbed 10 rebounds. But the Blazers were undone by their three-point shooting, as they made just nine of 35 attempts.

The scores:

LA SALLE 83 -- Quiambao 18, M. Phillips 10, Nonoy 9, Cortez 9, Austria 8, Manuel 8, Buensalida 6, Winston 5, Nelle 4, Macalalag 4, B. Phillips 2, Escandor 0.

CSB 74 -- Gozum 26, Corteza 14, Pasturan 9, Carlos 9, Nayve 8, Oczon 6, Sangco 2, Cullar 0, Marcos 0, Davis 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 17-13, 42-28, 66-61, 83-74.

Related video: