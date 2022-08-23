MANILA -- Reigning UAAP champion University of the Philippines (UP) was eliminated from the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at Filoil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday.

Far Easter University (FEU), led by John Bryan Sajona, handed the Fighting Maroons a 72-63 defeat to advance to the semifinal round.

The Tamaraws will now face De La Salle University, which beat De La Salle-College of St. Benilde earlier Tuesday, in the next round.

Sajona finished with 16 points, while Royce Alforque added 13 for FEU.

UP missed Carl Tamayo, who will be suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The Maroons got 13 from Bismark Luna and 12 points from Malik Diouf.

The Tamaraws limited the Diliman dribblers in the final 2 minutes, where UP settled for only free throw shots.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC



