Adamson big man Cedrick Manzano in action. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University overwhelmed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 83-71, to become the first team to reach the semifinals of the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday morning.

The Falcons were without star point guard Jerom Lastimosa (planned rest) but still had more than enough firepower to throttle the Pirates.

Cedrick Manzano had 15 points and seven boards, while Joshua Yerro contributed 15 points and four assists. Joem Sabandal had nine points, five boards, and two dimes.

It was Sabandal who sparked a 15-3 Adamson run in the third quarter that turned a relative slim 32-27 lead into a more comfortable 47-30 advantage.

"We need to play as a team, kasi wala si Jerom. So wala 'yung main option namin, so kailangan namin mag-execute and i-run 'yung mga system namin," said Sabandal after the game.

Adamson's lead reached 25 points, 60-35, off a three-pointer by Yerro with under two minutes to go in the third period.

Lyceum made a late run, thanks to John Barba and Mclaude Guadaña, but they got no closer than 11 points.

"We wanted other guys to really step up and learn how to play without Jerom," said Adamson coach Nash Racela. "It's a sign that we are probably getting better as a group."

Ray Allen Torres and Lenda Douanga each contributed 11 points for the Falcons, who shot 52% from the field and had a 46-30 rebounding edge.

Barba had 19 points and Guadaña added 16 for the Pirates, who only made 36% of their shots.

Adamson will play the winner of the game between National University and San Sebastian College.

The scores:

ADAMSON 83 - Yerro 15, Manzano 15, Torres 11, Douanga 11, Sabandal 9, Hanapi 7, Magbuhos V 5, Flowers 4, Jaymalin 3, Fuentebella 2, Barasi 1, Colonia 0, Erolon 0, Magbuhos W 0, Calisay 0

LPU 71 - Barba 19, Guadana 16, Umali 9, Navarro 9, Venoya 7, Cunanan 6, Aviles 4, Penafiel 3, Bravo 0, Culanay 0, Omandac 0

Quarters: 22-16, 32-25, 62-42, 83-71

Related video: