Jimmy Alapag, now an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings. Photo courtesy of the Kings on Twitter (@SacramentoKings).

MANILA - PBA legend Jimmy Alapag is set to meet with the front office of the Sacramento Kings this week, after having joined the team's coaching staff in the NBA Summer League.

Alapag served as one of the Kings' assistant coaches in the Summer League, under head coach Bobby Jackson. He also worked with Doug Christie and Lindsey Harding on the Sacramento bench.

According to Alapag, he had a more active role this time compared to his first stint with the Kings in 2019.

"I think I had a much more engaging role as an assistant coach, in terms of game preparation, in terms of scouting, in terms of video," Alapag told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play."

"Really, it was awesome to have an active voice with Coach Bobby Jackson and the rest of the staff. It was a lot of fun, a lot of work. But we had a great group of guys, and it was great to see them be rewarded for all the hard work they put in," he added.

The Kings had won the Summer League title last week, with a 100-67 demolition of the Boston Celtics in the championship game.

Alapag, who coached Alab Pilipinas prior to leaving for the United States last year, is now hopeful that he will get the call from the Kings' front office to join their coaching staff for the regular season.

"I have a meeting this coming weekend with the GM (general manager), Monte McNair, Paul Johnson (Sacramento's Vice President of Player Development), and Coach Bobby," he revealed. "So, we'll see what happens."

"They just said they want to talk again. But you know, I hope that the impression that I made these first two stints with Sacramento, I hope that they got a chance to see not only the type of coach I am, but the type of person that I am as well," he added.

The 43-year-old Alapag, a former PBA Most Valuable Player, said he hopes to have shown that he "takes a lot of pride in the game and values the opportunities that I do get."

"(I am) someone who's ready to come in and work everyday, and that's always been the foundation for everything that I've done, from my time playing to now making this transition to coaching. So, yeah, I'm excited to hear what they have to say, and you know, we'll go from there," he added.

Jackson and Harding are both part of the Kings' regular season coaching staff under head coach Luke Walton.