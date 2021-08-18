Jimmy Alapag, now an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings. Photo courtesy of the Kings on Twitter (@SacramentoKings).

Chalk up another trophy for Jimmy Alapag.

Alapag was part of the coaching staff that steered the Sacramento Kings to the 2021 NBA Summer League title, Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (Wednesday in Manila).

The Kings routed the Boston Celtics, 100-67, in the title game, finishing their Summer League campaign with a perfect 5-0 win-loss slate.

Leading the Sacramento coaching staff was Bobby Jackson. Lindsey Harding and Doug Christie were also part of the coaching staff.

Louis King earned MVP honors in the championship game after putting up 21 points, five steals, and three rebounds for the Kings. Davion Mitchell, the ninth overall pick in the NBA Rookie Draft, had nine points and seven dimes.

𝟮𝗫 𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/OUh4PDrIBg — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 18, 2021

This is Alapag's second stint in the Kings' Summer League coaching staff, having also been part of their bench in 2019.

He is hoping to make it to the team's coaching staff for the regular season, headed by Luke Walton.

