NBA: Sacramento Kings shine spotlight on Jimmy Alapag

Jimmy Alapag, now an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings. Photo courtesy of the Kings on Twitter (@SacramentoKings).

The Sacramento Kings on Wednesday highlighted Jimmy Alapag's journey from the PBA to their bench in the NBA Summer League, where the Philippine basketball icon is now serving as an assistant coach.

In a Twitter thread, Sacramento said that the "Captain" -- one of Alapag's monikers -- is now a King.

The Captain becomes a King 👑@JAlapag3’s Journey to the NBA: A thread ⬇️ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 11, 2021

Alapag, who moved to the United States with his family last year, was included in the Kings' coaching staff for the NBA Summer League. This is his second stint with the Kings, having also been part of their bench in 2019.

Alapag works with head coach Bobby Jackson, and now has a chance to guide the careers of some of the Kings' rookies including Davion Mitchell, the ninth overall pick from Baylor University. Also part of the Kings' lineup for the Summer League is Indian player Princepal Singh, who spent the past year with the NBA G League Ignite program.

The Kings noted that this is another step for Alapag towards breaking through the NBA coaching ranks.

"He is currently making a run to enter the NBA as an assistant coach, with an opportunity this summer to be an assistant coach for the Kings' Summer League team," the franchise said.