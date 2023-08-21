Security measures all set for FIBA World Cup, says LOC

The Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay City lights up fashioned as a basketball and basket on August 16, 2023, promoting the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup to be held in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan. The Mall of Asia Arena will host a number group stage matches and the knockout stages of the FIBA World Cup. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup approaching, the Philippines’ Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has emphasized that the security measures for all parties involved are already in place.

“Conferences and meetings are still being scheduled with other agencies involved, whose common agenda is to fine-tune all preparations to avoid missing out on any detail. All competition and non-competition venues will be well-covered inside and out and team convoys thoroughly rehearsed,” said BGen Henry G. Sabarre AFP (ret.), Head of Safety and Security of the LOC.

They also bared that they have coordinated with the government agencies such as the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the concerned Local Government Units (LGU), as well as the estate managers of the playing and non-playing venues, and the North Luzon Expressway.

And Sabarre said that all of the aforementioned worked very closely with the LOC to ensure the security success of the games.

“All were very supportive with their time and energy, knowing how much is at stake with the outcome of the [World Cup].”

The LOC’s safety and security team is made up of people who have previously worked at different major sporting events in the country, and it was all they needed even considering the different playing venues that the games will be held on.

“This way, the LOC, particularly Safety & Security, can now manage and give better support to the individual clusters, whether it be Smart Araneta Coliseum, Mall of Asia Arena, and even Philippine Arena [on opening day]. Each venue is now self-sustaining with their respective complements,” added Sabarre.

In particular, they are closely monitoring the implementation of the security in the ‘zoning system’ of FIBA which designates the different areas of interest at the venues, such that FIBA, LOC, and venue personnel, as well as fans and media, have restricted access to certain zones.

Despite this, Sabarre is confident that everything will be manageable and closely monitored as they assure top-quality service for the World Cup to be successful.

“With our level of preparation and years of experience in organizing sporting events, we can confidently say that the FIBA BWC in Manila will be a rousing success. We will not guarantee a 100% incident-free hosting, but we are very sure the country will be proud to say we hosted the best World Cup ever.”

