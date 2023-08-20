MOA Arena all geared up for FIBA World Cup

The Mall of Asia Arena. Handout photo.

MANILA — The Mall of Asia Arena is now ready for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Aside from the group games scheduled at the state-of-the-art entertainment and sports mecca, awaiting the MOA Arena are the Final Phase and the championship match, and Venue Head Mark Solano said that all systems are good to go for the Pasay-based arena.

“As far as preparedness is concerned at MOA Arena, we are ready,” said Solano, who was assigned by the World Cup Local Organizing Committee.

Following 10-time US NCAA Champion head coach John Wooden’s “failure to prepare, is preparing to fail” method, Solano then shared that MOA is geared to host the World Cup’s first round for Groups C and D, the second round for Group J, the 17th-32nd classification round, the quarterfinals, 5th-8th classification, battles for 5th and 7th, semi-finals, battle for 3rd place, and the Finals.

“MOA Arena really intended to dress up the venue for the World Cup. More so when it found out that it would host the Final Phase, preparation was really elevated to international standards.”

Solano, who was helped and guided by FIBA’s George Evangelista, a former Filipino employee of the MOA Arena, also revealed the different developments that the arena now has.

“All the toilets, cubicles, and even the tiles are new,” said Solano.

Alongside these are a new players’ entrance for faster access from the bus drop-off area to the changing rooms, refurbished seats, repainted walls, and the dugouts and shower areas that can accommodate the towering players from around the world.

For the fans and the audiences, souvenir shops are available, while traffic concerns were already addressed ahead of time by the Pasay LGU and police, the MOA Arena management, and the LOC’s own security and transport teams for smooth and hassle-free flow.

Another feature that can be found is the Naismith Lounge for VIPs. This is where former NBA stars and now FIBA World Cup ambassadors Yao Ming, Dirk Nowitzki, and Pau Gasol, can leisurely hang out and do other activities.

For FIBA’s media partners, a media tribune that can accommodate 328 foreign and local journalists has been built, with the actual working area ready to service 252 reporters and photographers.

“It will be really exciting to see, because it is the first time the whole place will be all dressed up like this,” added Solano ahead of the first match in the venue which is scheduled on August 25th.

Mexico and Montenegro will lock horns at 4:45 PM, while Egypt and Lithuania will battle at 8:45 PM.

