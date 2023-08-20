FIBA World Cup trophy returns to Manila

The Naismith Trophy arrives at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City for the Manila Leg of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Trophy Tour on August 20, 2023. The trophy will be up for grabs during the international basketball tournament which will run from August 25 to September 10, with games played at the Mall of Asia Arena and Araneta Coliseum as the country co-hosts along with Japan and Indonesia. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- After making stops in Visayas and Mindanao, the Naismith Trophy returned to Manila on Sunday, five days before the opening of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The trophy, which was unveiled at the Mall of Asia Atrium, is the actual trophy to be awarded to the top team of the this year's tournament which will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Attending the Manila stop were FIBA World Cup ambassadors and former national basketball team members Larry Fonacier, Gary David and Jeff

Chan.

Adding glitz to the presentation of the trophy at MOA was former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

The Naismith Trophy will have its final stop in Laoag, Ilocos Norte on Aug. 21 to 23 before returning to Manila in time for the FIBA World Cup kick off on Aug. 25.

Day 1 will feature Gilas Pilipinas' game against the Dominican Republic at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena.

