Should Pacquiao accept Bob Sapp fight? Chavit weighs in

American fighter Bob Sapp.

Luis "Chavit" Singson said that if there's a lucrative exhibition match for Manny Pacquiao, it should be American colossus Bob Sapp.

Singson, a former confidante of the retired boxing champion, said he will try to convince Pacquiao to accept the fight.

"I will talk to Manny. I think Bob is the best fight for him" said the former Ilocos Sur governor and now Narvacan mayor.

Sapp, considered an MMA pioneer, met with Singson on Wednesday with hopes of getting into a lucrative match with Pacquiao.



He said he will squash retired Filipino fighter like a "mosquito."

"Manny accept this fight. I'll treat you like a mosquito," he said while calling out Pacquiao.

"Dito lang siya kikita ng malaki," explained Singson. "'Yung fighting sa mga exhibition na sinasabi nila, dito may kita siya."

He was referring to Pacquiao's upcoming exhibition bout with Korean martial arts instructor DK Yoo. The two have agreed to fight in December to raise funds for their respective beneficiaries.

It will be a dangerous fight for the 5-foot-6 Pacquiao should he decide to take on Sapp, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound behemoth.

But Singson believes Pacquiao has a fighting chance against the ageing Sapp.

Sapp is already 48 and has lost against elite opposition like Mirko Cro Cop and Peter Aerts.

"May laban siya dahil matanda na rin ito, 48 years old na ito... It's very dangerous, yes. But that's the thing that people want to watch," said Singson.

Singson believes that Pacquiao defeating Sapp will usher the boxer's return to rin superstardom.



"May pag-asa si Manny dahil sa bilis, papagurin lang niya ito. Pero it's a dangerous fight... Bob is a killer also," he said. "Nothing is sure yet, but I'll talk to Manny."

Pacquiao has yet to respond to Sapp's call-out.

