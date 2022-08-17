PBA: Fajardo, San Miguel set title clash vs Talk 'N Text

From PBA Images

June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez mounted a huge second half to help San Miguel close out Meralco, 100-89, in Game 7 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals and book a trip to the finals.

Fajardo tallied a double-double of 29 points and 14 rebounds to assure the Beermen's passage to a title clash against Talk 'N Text.

Perez added 19 points and dished out 9 assists, while Marcio Lassiter added 16 markers.

With its victory, San Miguel concluded the best-of-7 series, 4-3.

"Matagal na kaming 'di nakaabot sa finals, mga 3 years. So masaya kami," said Fajardo, who is looking to win a 6th PBA title.

"Magpapahinga muna kami. Then, paghandaan namin ang finals."

From a 14 point-halftime lead, the Beermen created a 20-point bulge with a 8-0 blitz and sharp defense in the third period.

The Bolts managed to cut the deficit to 9 points, 96-87, but that was the closest they could get.

Cliff Hodge poured in 23 points, while Chris Newsome churned out 14 for Meralco.

"Talagang gruelling ang series. From the start, ine-expect namin ito. Nakita naman namin ang laban nila ng Ginebra. They know how to defend a bigman at si June Mar," said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

"Ibinigay pa rin namin ang bola kay June Mar. Pero dinivert namin ang attention nila. And then we focused on their weaknesses."

San Miguel will begin its title showdown with Talk 'N text on Sunday.

