Meralco's Chris Newsome said it would be sweet if they crown themselves as the PBA Philippine Cup champions.

But to get there, they would have have to reach the finals by beating a super team in San Miguel Beer.

They are scheduled to take on the Beermen on Wednesday in a best-of-7 semifinal series.

"Meralco's never been to the finals in the All-Filipino so we can use that as motivation," said Newsome. "We recognize that we still have more history that we can make.

"If you wanna get to the top, you have to beat the best. San Miguel is one of the best, if not the best, in the All-Filipino. So we have to go through them if we wanna go to the finals."

The Bolts are on a high especially after finally conquering arch-nemesis the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings during their best-of-3 quarterfinals.

Newsome admitted the task is just half done.

"We go over the hump against Ginebra but it's just one step. There's another goal that we haven't reached yet, which is getting to the (all-Filipino) finals," he said.

Newsome is also aware of the gargantuan task at hand, as June Mar Fajardo and the rest of the Beermen are touted as the favorite.

"It's going to be tough, especially with their lineup. But we're looking forward to this series," said Newsome.