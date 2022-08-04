San Miguel Beer head coach Leo Austria prefers to take a cautious approach on Friday when the Beermen meet Meralco in Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

Austria is expecting that by now the Bolts have already recovered from their bruising encounter with Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals.

The Beermen took advantage of a physically drained Meralco squad to draw first blood in their race-to-4 series, 121-97.

Game 2 tips off at 3 p.m., Friday, at Araneta Coliseum.

Austria said it would be unwise for his wards to be complacent.



"Delikado baka mag-relax. Ia-address ko yan sa kanila. This is just one game of a long series. We'll try our best talagang gawin ang game plan," he said.

Among the strategies they are devising for Game 2 is the way they make stops, especially during crucial moments of the game.

"They want to run, they play suffocating defense. Defensive team sila, offensive team kami. May contrast, but we have to improve on our defense, and that would be the key," Austria added.

"We succeeded in Game 1, I hope we can sustain it in the next game."

RELATED VIDEO