San Miguel's Alfrancis Chua to serve as Gilas advisor

San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alfrancis Chua, the sports director of San Miguel Corporation, will take on a role with the Gilas Pilipinas national team and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Wednesday confirmed that Chua has been nominated as an executive advisor for the national team as well as the federation.

"Ewan ko if nakapagpaalam na siya kay RSA [San Miguel Corp. chief executive Ramon S. Ang], pero sa tingin ko, papayagan naman siya doon," Marcial said.

As executive director, Chua is expected to have an active role with Gilas Pilipinas, particularly with the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on the horizon.

"Kakausapin niya ang mga players kung ano pa magagawa. Practice sana nga raw every Monday na eh, pero pag-uusapan pa," said Marcial.

"Nag-start na siya agad, ang dami na ngang suggestions eh," the commissioner added.

Chua was nominated to the position during the stakeholders' meeting held among officials of the SBP, PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and other basketball entities last Monday.

Marcial, however, stressed that Chot Reyes remains in charge of Gilas Pilipinas as its head coach.

"Advisor lang naman siya [Chua]," said the PBA commissioner. "Ang masusunod pa rin naman [si Chot Reyes]... Tingin ko naman, wala silang problema."

Marcial also confirmed that Reyes unveiled his road map for the national team towards the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, while the SBP laid out the timeline of activities until next year's showpiece event.