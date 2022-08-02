SBP wants to showcase PH in FIBA World Cup hosting

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, together with representatives of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, visit the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. The world’s largest indoor arena will be one of the venues for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Photo courtesy of the SBP.



MANILA, Philippines -- The preparation of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is shifting to a higher gear with just a little over a year to go before the showpiece event.

The Philippines will host the World Cup, together with Japan and Indonesia, from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

The federation announced on Tuesday that it has gotten the commitment of stakeholders of Philippine basketball to give their full support to the Gilas Pilipinas national team for the competition.

But the SBP is also determined to put its best foot forward as hosts of the World Cup.

The SBP held a board meeting with stakeholders of Philippine basketball on Monday. Handout photo.

"Showcasing the Philippines, this will be the biggest basketball event to be hosted in the country. Since 1978, we have not hosted a tournament of this magnitude," said SBP president Al Panlilio.

Panlilio on Monday presented plans for the World Cup to representatives of the PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and other major basketball organizations in a board meeting.

The SBP formed a local organizing committee composed of industry stalwarts and experts to prepare for the competition. There will be 40 games in the qualifiers to be held at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia Area, and 12 games for the final phase at the Philippine Arena.

Among the slated activities are the One Year To Go and Tissot Countdown Clock launch on August 27, 2022, the FBWC 2023 draw event in April 2023, the official ball launch, the opening ceremonies, and the competition proper until September 10, 2023.

The SBP has its eyes on the prize as it targets not just a great showing for Gilas Pilipinas but an unforgettable hosting of the event as well.

"We only have 389 days from the actual tip-off and I do appeal to all the stakeholders in basketball to come together and really unify in this effort," said Panlilio.

