Chot Reyes presents Gilas roadmap to 2023 World Cup

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Stakeholders of Philippine basketball have committed their full support to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in its bid to put together the best national team possible for next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

This, after an SBP board meeting on Monday led by chairman Senator Sonny Angara, where federation president Al Panlilio presented the plans for the staging of the World Cup to representatives from the PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and other major basketball organizations in the country.

During the meeting, Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes also presented his roadmap in building the men's basketball team for the coming months.

He identified the best players from the PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and professional leagues overseas with the aim of performing in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, reclaiming the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, and competing against the world's best in the World Cup next year.

The PBA has previously confirmed that it will only hold two conferences next season to give way for the national team's preparation for the World Cup. This will give the players three months to build chemistry and familiarity.

According to the SBP, the UAAP and NCAA have also committed to make sure that players selected from their leagues will be able to join the national team for the same period.

To further strengthen the program, the SBP confirmed the addition of Ginebra coach Tim Cone and University of the Philippines head coach Goldwyn Monteverde to Reyes' staff. They join two veteran international coaches Nenad Vucinic and Jong Uichico.

