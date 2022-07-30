Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league plans to go all out in backing Gilas Pilipinas when it begins its preparations for its 2023 FIBA World Cup.

This is the reason they are limiting PBA Season 48 to just two conferences, he said, to allow coach Chot Reyes to pick any player he wants to beef up the Gilas roster.

"So nag-two conferences na tayo. Tinaggal na natin ang isang conference," said the PBA chieftain in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play.

He said the 48th season will begin after the World Cup, which the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia will co-host from August 25 to September 10 next year.

But having to get PBA players for the coming windows of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers is a different matter, he said.

Marcial said for the August window, Reyes may pick any player from the 10 PBA clubs which are not included in the Philippine Cup finals.

"Tulad itong August... ipapahiram natin 'yung sa 10 teams 'wag lang 'yung naglalaro sa finals. Kahit sinong gusto ni coach Chot," he said.

"Pero yung ibang windows tulad nun November, (it will be difficult kasi) baka naglalaro tayo sa eliminations nun."

Marcial explained that since the Philippines is already assured of a slot in the FIBA World Cup main draw, the windows are no longer as crucial as the main tourney itself.

"Ang sinasabi ko lang, sorry ha? Hindi naman natin masyadong kailangan (sa windows) kasi pasok na tayo. Ang talagang kalangan nating paghandaan natin ay 'yung 2023," he added.