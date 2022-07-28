MANILA – Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan has asked coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas to lay out their plans in preparation for the next qualifying games in August, November, and in February 2023.

"We have asked the coaching staff including Coach Chot (Reyes) to lay out their plans so we could talk about it and explain to the public that these are the initiatives to be taken by the team, to be ready for August 2023, because that’s the big dance we should be prepared [for],” Pangilinan said on Thursday, referring to the FIBA World Cup, which the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia.

As sports fans continue to come after Reyes, Pangilinan said he chooses to focus on games ahead.

“The thing is to look forward rather than backward, di ba? Wala na tayong magagawa,” Pangilinan said.

Gilas lost to Indonesia at the Southeast Asian Games in May, and didn’t even reach knockout rounds of the FIBA Asia Cup this month.

Reyes took over Gilas after Tab Baldwin stepped down in January.

"I know people are disappointed and I think Al Panlilio said of the 11 games we played in the FIBA windows we won three of the 11 and all three were against India, and that’s not something to be happy about, and I’m sure the coaching staff would feel the same way,” Pangilinan said.