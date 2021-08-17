Football: PFL postpones opening of 2021 season

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines Football League (PFL) on Monday announced that the opening of their 2021 season has been postponed to September, in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The PFL was originally set to kick off on August 21.

However, the season is now tentatively set to start on September 25.

The National Capital Region remains under enhanced community quarantine until August 20 in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In a statement, the PFL said it "prioritizes the health and safety of the players, coaching staff, match officials, sponsors, and other stakeholders involved in the organization of the matches."

"PFF and PFL officials also urge everyone to continue practicing the minimum health and safety protocols in their communities to help the nation combat the spread of the virus," it added.

Last July 26, the PFL announced that it has received approval for clubs to train at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The PFL successfully held its 2020 season in a bubble in Carmona from October 28 to November 9 last year, with United City FC emerging as champions.