Football: PFL clubs cleared to train in Carmona

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines Football League (PFL) on Monday announced that it has received approval for its clubs to train at the PFF National Training Center inside the San Lazaro Leisure and Business Park in Carmona, Cavite.

The PFL's request for clubs to conduct training sessions at the venue was approved by the local government of Carmona. The league has already submitted its protocols for conducting training sessions to the LGU.

With the approval of the LGU secured, the PFL is now coordinating with the clubs as to their proposed training schedule so that they can prepare for the start of the season, which is tentatively scheduled for August 21.

The date is still pending the approval of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

"We thank the local government unit of Carmona, Cavite, led by Hon. Mayor Roy Loyola for accepting our request for our PFL clubs to conduct their training sessions at the PFF National Training Center," said PFF commissioner Coco Torre.

"With training sessions, under the minimum health and protocols in place, now allowed, we hope that we are a step closer to the start of the competition," he added.

PFL officials also met with the representatives from GAB for the continuing process of the closed-circuit protocol proposal.

The PFL held its 2020 season in a bubble last year, with all games held at the PFF National Training Center.

United City emerged as champions after winning four of their five matches.