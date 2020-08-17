Jalen Green relishes extra love and support from Pinoy fans

Jalen Green during the NBTC National Championships. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jalen Green doesn't quite know yet if he will ever play for the Philippines on the international stage, but he's certain about one thing -- he appreciates the support that Filipinos have been showing him in his basketball journey.

The 18-year-old Green, the top recruit in the class of 2020, traces his roots to the Philippines. His mother and grandfather are both Filipinos, and Green has twice visited the country for stints in the NBTC National Championship together with the FilAm Sports USA squad.

Ever since he first came to the Philippines in 2018 -- where he wowed fans and fellow players with his athleticism and skill -- Filipinos have been vocal in their support for Green. That support only became stronger when Green announced in April that he was skipping college to play for the NBA G League Select Team, in the hopes of joining the NBA Draft next year.

"It means everything to me, to have that extra support and extra love," Green said during the NBA Republika Playoffs Party on Monday night.

"But I don't think it's extra pressure," he added. "I take it as more love and support, to get better every day."

"I got the Philippines on my back. Hopefully, I get to the NBA, everything works out, and I keep carrying that legacy," said Green.

The 6-foot-5 guard is not the only player of Filipino descent to commit to the NBA G-League. Former Ateneo center Kai Sotto also decided to forego college and join the Select Team, as the next step in his journey towards hopefully becoming the first homegrown Filipino in the NBA.

Green and Sotto have yet to play together; indeed, they were on opposing teams during the NBTC All-Star Game last year. But Green has no doubt that together, they can put on a show on the court.

"He's a big man, I'm a guard," said Green, who plays both guard positions. "Pick-and-roll, lobs… we're gonna have good chemistry."

"Now, we can play together, we can turn it into something and represent the Philippines," he added.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).