NBA prospect Jalen Green on playing for Gilas — ‘Only time will tell’ if it happens

US-based Filipino basketball player Jalen Green said he is open to representing the Philippines in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The 18-year-old, whose mother hails from Ilocos Sur, should be an ideal addition to Gilas Pilipinas because of his experience playing in the FIBA U-17 and U-19 World Cups in 2018 and 2019.

"It could be a possibility," Green said in an online interview with the press on Thursday, but acknowledged there could be complications.

"I don't know at this point in time," he added.

"I have played for USA, I've won medals for USA . . . So I'm not sure. It could happen, only time will tell."

According to FIBA eligibility rules, a player who has played in official competition "after having reached his 17th birthday may not play for a national team of another country."

It would take "exceptional circumstances" to have Green leave Team USA and instead play for his mother's home country.

For now, Green is currently preoccupied with his preparations for the NBA G League.

The 6-foot-5 bypassed NCAA basketball and chose to enter the professional pathway program, where he will be teaming up with Kai Sotto.

"Me and Kai have a good relationship. I talked with him a couple of times in the Philippines," Green said.

"When he heads to the G-League, I told him like, 'Congrats, I can't wait to be a teammate. I'm excited to play with you'."

