NBA G League: Jalen Green excited to represent PH with 'bro' Kai Sotto

Kai Sotto and Jalen Green together with Bounty Agro Ventures Incorporated (BAVI) president Mr. Ronald Mascarinas during the 2019 Chooks NBTC Division 1 All-Star Game at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on March 23, 2019. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Jalen Green is confident that he and Kai Sotto will put on a show once they take the court together for the NBA G League select team.

Green, who traces his roots to the Philippines, made a trail-blazing decision to forego college and instead play in the G League, where he will receive coaching both on and off the court to prepare him for the NBA. Other top prospects soon followed suit, including 18-year-old center Kai Sotto who is looking to be the first homegrown Filipino player in the NBA.

The two first met in Manila in 2018, when their teams played in the NBTC national finals. Since then, they've kept contact, with Green getting in touch with Sotto when he went to Atlanta last year.

"Me and Kai, we've got a good relationship, I think. I talked to him a couple of times in the Philippines. We were playing against each other, so I didn't really got to talk to him that much but it was more, he knows that we're bros off the court," Green said in an interview organized by NBA Philippines.

"I heard he came out to the States and he was working out. I told him like, 'I hope you're doing good, I hope you're getting better and stuff.' And then, when he came to the G-League, I told him, congrats, can't wait to be your teammate, I'm excited to play with you and represent the Philippines," he added.

They have yet to share the court, as the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced a change of plans in virtually all sports leagues worldwide, including the G League.

Once they get together, however, Green is looking forward to seeing how Sotto has improved since they first played against each other at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 6-foot-5 guard had gotten the better of Sotto in their meetings, even posterizing the 7-footer with a slam dunk that went viral.

"Kai's a great player, still figuring out his game. I think he's a great player, I think he can be a great player, I think it'll come together and play really great together," said Green.

"Not only that, we're also gonna represent the Philippines, so it'll be really exciting. We're gonna put on a show," he vowed.

Aside from Green and Sotto, the other prospects to have joined the Select Team are: Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd, and India's Princepal Singh.

They will be coached by former NBA champion Brian Shaw.

