La Salle's Shevana Laput receives the MVP award. Handout/Shakey's Super League.

MANILA -- Shevana Laput showed that she is ready for a bigger role with the De La Salle Lady Spikers after winning Most Valuable Player honors in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals.

The 6-foot-2 opposite hitter was dominant in La Salle's run in the competition, which culminated with a victory over Adamson University in the best-of-3 Finals. The Lady Spikers dropped the first game of the series but won the next two matches to add another trophy to their collection.

Laput averaged 20.3 points in the finals series, including a 30-point explosion in Game 1 where Adamson rallied to defeat them in a five-set thriller.

"I feel honored but it was all because of my teammates. My teammates gave me that trust, they gave me that boost to hit and they gave the support. I could swing knowing that they're there covering (for) me," said Laput after the match.

Laput's breakout performance was much-needed by La Salle, as the reigning UAAP champions were playing without rookie-MVP Angel Canino and star libero Justine Jazareno, while the likes of setter Mars Alba, wing spiker Jolina dela Cruz, and middle blocker Fifi Sharma left for the professional ranks.

But Laput conspired with Thea Gagate and Alleiah Malaluan to take charge for the Lady Spikers.

She posted 18 points in Game 2 then 13 points on 11 hits and two blocks in the winner-take-all Game 3, where La Salle ran away with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 to finish off Adamson.

Still, the player acknowledges that she is far from a finished product inside the court.

"It's really great. It's amazing. It's an honor, like I said," Laput said of her MVP award. "But I guess this makes me feel like I need to step up even more. I need to work even harder, you know, now that there's a 'reputation' kind of thing."

Laput was joined by teammates Gagate (1st Middle Blocker), Amie Provido (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and Malaluan (2nd Best Outside Hitter), Adamson’s Angelica Alcantara (Best Setter) as well as UST’s Angeline Poyos (1st Best Outside Hitter) and Bernadett Pepito (Best Libero) in the SSL Super Team.