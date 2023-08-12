Volleyball: La Salle drubs Adamson in Game 2

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA -- De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers showcased their champion mentality in the must-win Game 2 against the Adamson Lady Falcons Saturday.

It propelled them to an emphatic 25-23, 25-12, 25-18 victory over the Lady Falcons to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the 2023 Shakey's Super League at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Shevana Laput stepped up once again with 18 points while also getting solid performance from Amie Provido, who had 13 markers in the match, to even the best-of-three championship series.

"Actually, ‘yung naman yung sinabi namin sa kanila na hindi pwedeng pupunta tayo na papatalo tayo. Kailangan, panalo. Di kami pwedeng magpatalo. Kailangan ipakita na defending champion tayo sa UAAP," assistant coach Noel Orcullo said.

After an overwhelming second-set win, La Salle started a slow in the ensuing frame, allowing Adamson to hold a 6-4 lead.

But they made sure not commit the same mistakes in Game 1 when they squandered a huge fourth set advantage to eventually lose the match in five grueling sets.

Laput hammered a pipe attack that sparked an 8-1 spurt to build a 12-7 separation, capped by a one-two play of setter Julia Coronel.

Maicah Larozza further stretched La Salle advantage with a through-the-block kill before hitting an ace, 18-10.

Provido also contributed in closing out the third with a spike followed by a rejection. Coronel made it a 10-point game with second-ball put away, 22-12.

Several Adamson errors made it even more difficult from the Lady Falcons to come back, including a service error that capped the match, 25-18.

Ayesha Juegos was the lone bright spot for Adamson with 12 points. She was the only one to score in double digits for the Lady Falcons, who saw their five-game winning run end.

La Salle and Adamson will slug it out one last time August 13 in Game 3 of the title series.