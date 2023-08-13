The De La Salle Lady Spikers. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- The De La Salle Lady Spikers added the 2023 Shakey's Super League National Invitationals championship to their collection after a comprehensive triumph over Adamson University, Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Spikers showed their composure in a tight second set en route to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 victory at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The reigning UAAP champions used a balanced attack, with four players reaching double-digits led by Shevana Laput's 13 markers. Thea Gagate, Alleiah Malaluan, and Amie Provido each had 10 points in the win.

"Sa amin, exposure ang hanap namin dito. Ito bonus, nag-champion," said La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo. "Maganda, kasi kahit paano, nakita namin 'yung mga kulang pa at kailangang i-adjust pagdating ng UAAP."

La Salle cruised to victory in the opening set and appeared headed for another comfortable win in the second frame, building an 11-point cushion, 18-7. But behind the steady service of Lucille Almonte, the Lady Falcons chipped at the lead and got to within one point, 22-23.

The Lady Spikers would not be denied, however. Provido smashed a quick kill from the middle to put La Salle at set point, 24-22, and Gagate wrapped up the Set 2 win by rejecting Ayesha Juegos at the net.

They went on to dominate in the third set, completing the victory in just an hour and 34 minutes.

Almonte was the lone player to reach double-digits for Adamson, with 11 points. The Lady Spikers had a 44-30 advantage in kills against the Lady Falcons, who nonetheless gave a good account of themselves as they reached the SSL Finals after having lost several players to the professional ranks as well as changing head coaches.

The Lady Falcons, now coached by Adamson alumnus JP Yude, pulled off a big upset of La Salle in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Finals, but were swept by the Lady Spikers in Saturday's Game 2.

The towering Laput, who averaged 20.3 points in the three-game series, earned MVP and Best Opposite Spiker honors in the tournament.

She was joined in the all-tournament team by Malaluan and University of Santo Tomas' Angeline Poyos as the Best Outside Hitters; Gagate and Provido as Best Middle Blockers; Adamson's Angelica Alcantara as the Best Setter, and UST's Bernadette Pepito as the Best Libero.