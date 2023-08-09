Photo from Shakey’s Super League media bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Adamson Lady Falcons recovered from a huge deficit in the fourth set before holding tight in the deciding frame to draw closer to the 2023 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) title.

Adamson pulled off a massive comeback against the heavy favorite De La Salle Lady Spikers via a nail-biting 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 16-14 victory in Game 1 of the best of three finals series at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Wednesday.

Tied at 13 in the final set, Angelica Alcantara bravely unleashed a second-ball drop to push the team at match point. But, birthday girl Shevana Laput would equalize the game at 14 through a crosscourt shot.

Red Bascon, then, hammered a down-the-line kill that went outside. However, the referee called for a check ball that put Adamson one point away from winning the game, 15-14.

La Salle did not agree with the call, including Amie Provido, who was later slapped with a yellow card for complaining.

In the ensuing play, Bascon made sure not to prolong the game anymore when she smartly tipped a high ball to give the Lady Falcons a 1-0 lead in the Finals series.

Lucille Almonte led Adamson with 24 points while Ayesha Juegos added 13 but it was Bascon’s crucial attacks in the fourth and fifth set that proved to be the game difference for the team. She finished the match with seven markers.

“Lagi ko kasing sinasabi sa kanila, may tiwala ako sa kanila. Kaya I always encourage them, especially nung 4th set, down kami, sabi ko ‘di pa tapos ‘yung laban. Di pa naman 25. Sabi ko isa-isahin natin. Tyagain natin. Siguro, na-absorb nila yun. Siguro nakita din nila sa akin, for me, ‘di pa talo,” head coach JP Yude said.

Almonte stepped up in the latter part of the fifth as she uncorked a couple of hits for a 13-10 breather but the Lady Spikers quickly knotted the score at 13, sparked by Thea Gagate’s block and ace.

The Lady Spikers, on the other hand, wasted the 30-point production of Laput and the 14 points each of Alleiah Malaluan and Thea Gagate.

La Salle appeared to be on the coast to end the game in four sets as they built an early 11-2 commanding lead after Laput’s back-to-back attacks and Gagate’s service ace.

But Adamson trimmed their deficit to just three with an 8-2 run, capped by Bascon’s combination spike and a put away of an overball, 10-13. The Lady Spikers widened the gap to nine again with a 5-0 spurt too, 20-11.

Just when the La Salle hopefuls thought of an impending win, the Lady Falcons dropped another fiery run, this time, a 10-1 bomb, to the tie score at 21-all – thanks to Sharya Ancheta and Almonte’s front court presence.

The Lady Spikers reached match point first as Bascon’s hit did not cross the net but she cleaned her mess with a through-the-block spike that extended the fourth set, 24-24.

She also broke the 25-deadlock with an off-the-block kill followed by a crosscourt spike to send the game into a full extension.

The Lady Falcons will try to end the series on Saturday, August 12, in the same venue.



