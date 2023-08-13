Poy Erram of Gilas Pilipinas during the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup at the Istora Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. FIBA.basketball

MANILA — Following an injury that derailed his chance at a possible 2023 FIBA World Cup stint, Poy Erram has announced his retirement from Gilas Pilipinas.

“As I close this chapter of my life, gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa lahat ng taong nagtiwala at tumulong sakin,” Erram penned on his social media accounts.

Erram then went on to show his appreciation for the support he has received while also looking back at the opportunity that made his dreams come true.

“Thank you for giving me a chance to fight for my country. Thank you for letting my dreams become a reality.”

“Just by wearing that jersey [and] having that name in front always gave me goosebumps. Because not a lot of players have that chance to play and represent the country. I know there are players that are more deserving than me but I know that I deserved this,” he continued.

The 6-foot-7 TNT big man suffered a knee injury over the course of the team’s training camp for the World Cup, joining Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee as the wounded warriors of the squad.

The former Blackwater big man also shared how he will always be ready to support Gilas in any way he can.

“All I know is this, every time they ask if I’m available, I will always say YES kahit una akong sinabihan or last,” Erram said.

“Kahit practice player lang okay lang kasi alam ko makakatulong ako sa team. I will never say no to my country. I will never get tired of playing for you.”

And despite his retirement, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle remained grateful for being able to contribute to Gilas’ World Cup campaign.

“Nangarap lang ako dati na magkaron ng kahit na practice jersey lang ng Gilas. But now, I am part of Gilas history and [it’s] all worth it,” he continued.

After Erram’s exit, the squad’s remaining big men in the pool are now down to Kai Sotto, AJ Edu, and veterans Japeth Aguilar and June Mar Fajardo.

