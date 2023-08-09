Gilas Pilipinas center AJ Edu. SBP photo.

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas men's senior team newcomer AJ Edu has drawn praise from his veteran teammates and coaches alike following an impressive showing for the Philippines in the WUS International Basketball Tournament in Heyuan, China.

"With AJ, we’ve always known what he brings to the team," head coach Chot Reyes said. "We’ve had him in the program since the under-18 team. The way he played is exactly what we knew he could contribute to the team, his defense, his ability to do a lot of other things."

The 6-foot-10 Edu posted 15 points in Gilas' 75-63 bounce-back win over Senegal, before finishing with an all-around effort of 8 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a 63-48 victory over Iran.

The 23-year-old proved to be a steady presence for Gilas even when the team missed the services of the 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto for the duration of its China trip.

"He’s doing really well. He’s been a revelation for us, blocking shots, hitting shots, he’s really going to solidify that four position which we lack since we don’t have Justin Brownlee," assistant coach Tim Cone said.

The Cyprus-born Filipino-Nigerian played collegiate basketball for the University of Toledo Rockets, averaging 2.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 35 games during his final season.

Chris Newsome said seeing Edu show Filipino basketball fans his capabilities after missing a significant portion of his collegiate career due to separate ACL injuries in the past will do well for his confidence.

"I love him. He’s doing a great job. He’s coming off an injury, he’s going through a little bit of adversity now too, but seeing what he’s capable of doing, I think it was great to see that," the Meralco Bolts wing man said. "I think he is ready to go come World Cup."

Edu, who will play for Japan B.League side Toyama Grouses, first played for the national team as a member of the under-18 squad which qualified for the FIBA under-19 World Championship in Greece back in 2019.

He was joined by the likes of Sotto, Carl Tamayo, Dave Ildefonso, and Dalph Panopio in that competition, but suffered an ACL tear right in his very first game.

Now that Edu is healthy again, his seniors can't help but speak highly of how seamless he has transitioned to the seniors pool.

"[We're] really happy for him. We’re here for him, June Mar [Fajardo], ako, obviously, ibang laruan rin ‘yung from college to pros, pero he’s learning really fast. He’s playing really well," Japeth Aguilar said.

"Sinusunod niya ‘yung game plan talaga, kung anong gusto ipagawa ni coach and he does it on a high level."

With just 16 more days until the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and the uncertainty of Sotto's availability, there is a realistic chance Edu makes the Gilas final roster.

Until then, his kuyas are here to guide him should he find an incredible way to kick off his men's senior team stint.

"He’s good, he’s played college in the [United States], he knows how to play, he put in a lot of hard work in college there because I know the grind, so it’s good that he’s able to showcase himself here," Dwight Ramos said.

"Alam naman namin ‘yung capabilities niya. It’s just a matter of time and opportunity for him to be able to showcase himself pagdating sa Gilas," Kiefer Ravena added.

