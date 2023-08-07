Gilas Pilipinas player Kiefer Ravena (15) drives to the hoop during their match against India in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on July 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas was powered by a late final-quarter push to end their Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament with a win, 63-48, over Iran on Monday in China.

The nationals were led by Dwight with 17 points and 14 rebounds and Kiefer Ravena with nine points, six dimes, and six boards.

In a seemingly close game as both squads were tied at 46, Gilas used a 17-2 run to end the game highlighted by three-pointers from Ramos and Ravena.

They finished their China stint with a 3-1 record.

Jamie Malonzo put up an 11-point, 14-rebound game while AJ Edu was also pivotal with eight points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks.

Gilas is expected to return home to the country for their final stretch of training camp as Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto are expected to finally join the squad.

They are scheduled to face Montenegro on August 20, and Mexico on August 21.

