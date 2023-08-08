After arriving in Manila, Clarkson links up with SBP execs

MANILA - Jordan Clarkson has finally landed in Manila.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year arrived in the country earlier today and is scheduled to join Gilas Pilipinas’ build-up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

But before the real work starts, Clarkson met with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio and Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan.

Jordan Clarkson meets SBP President Al S. Panlilio and Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan. pic.twitter.com/qtzsftJ9iM — SBP (@officialSBPinc) August 8, 2023

After this, the Utah Jazz star is expected to join the team’s practices starting tomorrow, as the squad is set to return to the country after their Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament stint in China where they ended with a 3-1 record.

With only less than 20 days before the opening ceremonies and their first game against the Dominican Republic, Gilas will need all the time they need to integrate the former Los Angeles Lakers guard into their system.

Aiding this, however, are their tuneup games against Montenegro and Mexico on August 20 and 21, respectively.

Another box to be ticked on the other hand is Kai Sotto who has also yet to formally join Gilas.

Sotto, who missed the team’s camps in Europe and China, is currently undergoing rehab for his back injuries which he sustained from his NBA Summer League stint.

