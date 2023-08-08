Reyes, Cone urge Gilas to lock in ahead of World Cup

Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas ended their Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament with a win over Iran, but Chot Reyes and Tim Cone are pushing for the squad to show a greater sense of urgency as the 2023 FIBA World Cup nears.

The squad finished the opening frame with a 10-point lead, 26-16, but failed to maintain their efforts, resulting in them absorbing a 14-5 quarter in the second.

That is why Reyes urged the squad to avoid those mistakes and emphasized how they must not lose their sense of urgency when holding leads against their opponents.

“Hirap kasi ‘pag maganda yung tinatakbo natin, bumibitaw ng tayo konti, we lose the momentum, the momentum shifts to the other team. Ngayon gusto na nating seryosohin,” the Gilas head coach said as seen in the post of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“That’s not a switch that we can just turn on and off.”

Assistant coach Cone also mirrored Reyes’ sentiments and challenged them to increase furthermore their level of play.

“It kind of gives us a feeling that we can just do anything that we want. We lost totally our discipline both offensively and defensively, we can’t afford that,” the Barangay Ginebra mentor said.

“That’s what a typical team would do and we need [to be] special in what we’re gonna do. Understand that,” he added.

“Every possession counts and we can’t take our opponents lightly. That’s what’s gonna take in the World Cup.”

Reyes then went on to point out the specific mistakes that the squad did albeit being able to come back and eventually retake a double-digit lead late in the match to fend off Iran.

“It’s carelessness and bad decision-making on our part. We cannot afford those. Our margin of error is very small, very small margin of error,” the former TNT mentor said with emphasis.

“We really have to be on point every single moment we’re inside. Even if we play our best, baka ‘yon hindi pa ‘rin enough [to win] eh? Pero sigurado if we do not play our best, we have no chance,” he continued.

“Let’s give ourselves a chance. Let’s go there and play our best.”

Gilas ended their trip to China with a 3-1 record, defeating Iran twice and Senegal once, and are expected to return to the country on Tuesday for the final stretch of their FIBA Worlds build-up.

Fil-Am star Jordan Clarkson will be joining the team in their next practice while Kai Sotto is also expected to finally be with the team before their last pair of tuneup games.

