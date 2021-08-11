Manny Pacquiao during a mitts session with Buboy Fernandez. Wendell Alinea

Manny Pacquiao said he has no problem adjusting with his new opponent, super WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas, in their bout for August 21.

This is despite Pacquiao allotting majority of his training camp preparing for a left-handed fighter Errol Spence Jr.

Spence, the WBC-IBF welterweight champion, was forced to pull out due to eye injury prompting Ugas, who fights in an orthodox stance, to step in on short notice.

“I am a politician. I am used to dealing with changing stances,” Pacquiao said in an article posted on Philboxing.com.

Pacquiao said he adjusted well in sparring, taking on 3 right-handed fighters for 8 rounds.

“For the first 30 seconds things looked a little odd in sparring, but I adjusted quickly, and it was business as usual," he said.

Pacquiao acknowledged being a bit frustrated with Spence pulling out, but he wished the American's speedy recovery.

He now welcomes the opportunity to take on Ugas, who was elevated by the WBA to "super" welterweight champion status. Pacquiao used to hold the super title, but was relegated as "champion in recess" due to inactivity.

"Ugás is a champion with a strong Cuban boxing background. This is a big fight, and we will give the fans an exciting show. He was given my title belt earlier in the year but now we get to fight for it inside the ring. That is the proper way to become a world champion,” Pacquiao said.

Trainer Freddie Roach said this is the first time he and Pacquiao have seen an opponent change this close to fight night.

“In the 20 years Manny and I have worked together, he has never had an injury that postponed or canceled a fight. That is amazing and a testament to Manny’s skills and conditioning," he said.

"I have had to deal with opponent changes before but never this close to a fight. We still have two more sparring sessions remaining and though I am concerned, I’m not too concerned. Manny adjusts to any situation. He looked great in sparring on Tuesday."

The Pacquiao-Ugás title bout will headline a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RELATED VIDEO