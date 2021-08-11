Boxing: Yordenis Ugas honored, ready to fight Pacquiao

Yordenis Ugas (C) poses with referee Russell Mora and members of his team after defeating Omar Figueroa Jr. during a welterweight bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas won the fight by unanimous decision. File photo. Steve Marcus, Getty Images/AFP

Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas received the opportunity of a lifetime when Errol Spence Jr. was forced to withdraw from his August 21 bout against Manny Pacquiao due to an eye injury.

Originally set to defend his WBA "super" welterweight belt against Fabian Maidana in the undercard, Ugas now finds himself in the main event where he will face off against the "Pacman."

It will undoubtedly be the biggest fight in the career of the 35-year-old Ugas, who will bring a record of 26 wins and four losses into his welterweight showdown against the Filipino legend.

"It's an honor to fight the great multiple division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, as I am more than ready to take on this challenge," Ugas said in a statement.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight," he declared.

Ugas has won three straight matches heading into the fight, the most recent of which was a split decision triumph over Abel Ramos in September 2020 where he earned the "regular" version of the WBA welterweight title.

In January 2021, he was promoted to "super" champion while Pacquiao was declared "champion in recess" due to his inactivity.

Ugas said he is well-prepared for Pacquiao, having been training with his coach, Ismael Salas, for the past few months.

"I know together we will come up with a masterful game plan to combat anything Manny will bring to the ring," he said.

"I wish Errol Spence Jr. a speedy recovery and I want to ensure the fans that I will be at my best for this fight," he added.

A bronze medalist from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Ugas is well aware of how important his upcoming bout will be.

"Everyone knows my story about how I came to America to follow my dreams of becoming a world champion, and now it's time to stamp my legacy with a victory, as one of the best Cuban fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves," he said.

"I love my country and I want to dedicate this fight to all the men and women who are fighting for freedom."