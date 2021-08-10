Errol Spence Jr. speaks with the media following his press conference with Manny Pacquiao on July 11, 2021 in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Spence withdrew from the bout, citing an eye injury. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP

Manny Pacquiao will not be fighting Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 in Las Vegas, after Spence sustained a retinal tear in his left eye, the company promoting the bout announced Tuesday.

“I was excited about the fight and the event. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition,” Spence said in a statement.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back as soon back soon. We’ve come back from worse.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

World Boxing Association welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas will replace Spence with his title on the line.

In a tweet, Pacquiao wished Spence to recover.

I pray for a full and complete recovery for @ErrolSpenceJr. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) August 10, 2021

In a statement, Pacquiao added that he has agreed to fight Ugas.

Regarding his condition, Spence said. “I was excited about the fight and the event. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back as soon back soon. We’ve come back from worse.’’

Ugas, meanwhile, said he relished the opportunity to fight Pacquiao.

“It’s an honor to fight the great multiple division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, as I am more than ready to take on this challenge,’’ said Ugas, who boasts a 26-4 career record with 12 knockout wins.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight. I’ve been in camp working hard with my coach Ismael Salas and I know together we will come up with a masterful game plan to combat anything Manny will bring to the ring.

“I wish Errol Spence Jr. a speedy recovery and I want to ensure the fans that I will be at my best for this fight.” — With a report from TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN News North America bureau

RELATED NEWS