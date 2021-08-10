Roach says Pacquiao not showing signs of slowing down

Judging by the way he is training for his upcoming fight, it seems Manny Pacquiao won't be leaving boxing soon.

Boxing coach Freddie Roach said Pacquiao, who will be facing unbeaten Errol Spence Jr. on August 21, is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Manny doesn’t need to play his golden oldies. He is still producing new hits,” Roach was quoted as saying in Philboxing.

“He hasn’t cut one corner in training camp. Not one. He runs up the hills in Griffith Park, straight to the Hollywood sign. He crunches thousands of sit-ups daily. He spars three days each week and hits every bag on the gym floor with bad intentions every day. He is still the hardest worker I have ever trained and an eager student. He wants this one more than anything."

It is no secret that Pacquiao is interested in running for president in 2022, but Roach said this does not concern his fighter while training.

"Philippine politics might influence when Manny hangs up his gloves. Maybe this is Manny’s last fight. But this summer, he has been training for his greatest victory, and for Manny, that is saying something," he said.

Pacquiao has been training for weeks now at Roach's Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

He is challenging Spence, a champion 11 years younger than him, for the WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles.

The fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

