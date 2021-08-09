Judge clears way for Pacquiao vs Spence showdown

As the heaviest phase of Manny Pacquiao's training camp wrapped up this past weekend with a 12-round sparring session, the legal challenge brought on by a sports management agency to halt his upcoming fight against Errol Spence has been thrown out by an Orange County court.

The legal battle began in June when Paradigm Sports Management filed a lawsuit, claiming Pacquiao had breached his contract by fighting Spence instead of Mikey Garcia. The lawsuit claimed that MP Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions had interfered with the potential Garcia fight, and arranged the August 21st welterweight showdown with Spence. Pacquiao had originally been in talks with Paradigm in an effort to secure a lucrative fight with UFC superstar-turned-boxer Conor Mcgregor.

Late last month, Pacquiao's legal team countered with a cross-complaint, claiming that Paradigm falsely promised eight endorsement deals which were never secured. It also added that Paradigm had no intention of arranging a fight with Mcgregor who lost a pair of matches to Dustin Poirier. The cross-complaint also said that the Pacman never accepted any money upfront.

A case management conference is scheduled in December. For now, it's one less battle the Pacman has to face as he enters the taper down week of his fight camp.